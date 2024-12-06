TN seeks Rs 6,675 cr relief for temporary, permanent restoration of damage due to Cyclone Fengal

Chennai, Dec 6 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government on Friday sought the Centre to provide a relief of Rs 6,675 crore to undertake temporary and permanent rehabilitation and restoration in view of extensive damage caused to the state due to Cyclone Fengal triggered unprecedented rain.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who submitted a memorandum in this regard to the inter-ministerial central team, which called on him at the Secretariat here on Friday evening, urged the panel to assess the havoc caused by the cyclone that hit the Tamil Nadu coast on November 30, and recommend the funds sought by the state government.

The seven-member team led by Rajesh Gupta, Joint Secretary, Disaster Management, would visit the rain-affected districts on December 7 and 8.

"During his meeting with the central team, the Chief Minister submitted a detailed memorandum requesting a grant of Rs 6,675 crore to facilitate the state government to take up interim and permanent restoration work in the wake of Cyclone Fengal," a release here said.

Stalin had already announced a relief of Rs 2,000 each to the family ration cardholders in Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Kallakurichi districts; and also announced compensation for the people and farmers of the flood-ravaged districts. PTI JSP ROH