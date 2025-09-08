TN sessions court orders arrest of DSP

Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) The Principal Sessions Court, Kancheepuram, near here, has ordered the arrest of a Deputy Superintendent of Police on Monday, allegedly for not promptly acting in a case registered under the SCT (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The DSP Shankar Ganesh was ordered to be arrested and remanded till September 22, when he appeared at the court in connection with the case in which a petitioner alleged the lack of action by police despite registering a complaint a month ago.

The order caused some tense moments among the police who hesitated in effecting the arrest of the uniformed official present at the court.

A heavy posse of police descended upon the court complex, and in the melee, the police initially presumed that the DSP had gone missing, but he was present in the court complex, a senior police official said.

He confirmed that the Principal Sessions Judge had ordered the arrest of Shankar Ganesh, the DSP, in connection with the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act case that was registered in connection with the "bakery violence case" in Walajabad.

Later in the evening, the DSP rushed to a hospital as he became ill. "He has some health issues and was admitted to a hospital. Further course of action depends on the advise of the doctors attending on him," the official said. PTI JSP ADB