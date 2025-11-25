TN SETC to operate special buses to Tiruvannamalai for Karthiai Deepam festival

Chennai, Nov 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses to enable devotees to participate in the Karthigai Deepam festival at the renowned Sri Arunachaleshwar temple in Tiruvannamalai, the corporation said on Tuesday.

The grand event commenced on November 24 with the hoisting of the temple flag atop the flagmast.

The special buses will be operated to facilitate the long-distance travellers reach the hill temple for the grand annual event and return home, SETC managing director R Mohan said. The buses will be operated from Chennai too.

The SETC will operate ultra-deluxe, and air-conditioned buses with seating and sleeper options from Nagercoil, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Sengottai, Madurai, and Coimbatore on December 2 and 3.

In addition, on the occasion of the full moon (Pournami) festival in Tiruvannamalai, 160 air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned buses will be operated from Chennai to Tiruvannamalai on December 3 and 4, respectively.

These special buses can be booked and travelled for the round trip through the websites: www.tnstc.in, and tnstc official app, a release here said and appealed to the devotees to make use of the services.

For further information on bus services, the devotees may contact Madurai: 94450 14426, Tirunelveli: 94450 14428, Nagercoil: 94450 14432, Tuticorin: 94450 14430, Coimbatore: 94450 14435, and Chennai Headquarters 94450 14463 and 94450 14424.

Meanwhile, in Madurai, the 10-day Karthigai Deepam festival commenced with hoisting of the flag (Dwajarohanam) at Sri Subramaniyaswamy temple in Tirupparankundram.