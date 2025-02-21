TN shocked over losing Rs 5,000 cr for not implementing PM Shri School scheme: AIADMK

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's indication that Tamil Nadu was losing Rs 5,000 for not implementing the PM Shri School initiative has 'shocked and angered' the people of the state, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

The sudden suspension of SSA funds by the Centre to Tamil Nadu has caused great anger among the people as it would cause great harm to students and teachers, he said.

The former Chief Minister urged the Centre to release funds due for the education sector without insisting on a trilingual policy. For its part, the ruling DMK dispensation should refrain from making futile arguments in the public and constructively engage the Central government in dialogue to work out a 'good decision' in the interest of the state, he said.

In a statement here Palaniswami said despite pointing out on various occasions that certain clauses in the National Education Policy (NEP) might affect Tamil Nadu, it has been insisting that Tamil Nadu follow it without any changes. The centre's attempt to thrust the trilingual policy on the state that set a record in the education sector due to its bilingual policy has caused fear and confusion among the people of Tamil Nadu.

He argued that the Central Government exempted Tamil Nadu from the Official Languages Act 1963, dispensing with the need to implement Hindi. This exemption was reflected in the Official Languages Act 1976, thus allowing Tamil and English as official languages in the state.

"Therefore, for Tamil Nadu, a trilingual policy is unnecessary at this time. AIADMK is firm on this stance. I urge the Central Government to realise this and abandon the imposition of a trilingual policy on Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami said.

He claimed that the Centre's insistence on following the NEP and refusing to release funds will be considered as 'centre's betrayal' by the students, teachers and the public in Tamil Nadu.

"Hence, I request the Central government to change such arbitrary course in the interest of the people and take a smooth decision after detailed consultations on the clauses that Tamil Nadu government objects," the AIADMK general secretary said.