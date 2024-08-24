TN space startup successfully launches first reusable hybrid rocket RHUMI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu-based startup Space Zone India on Saturday launched its first reusable hybrid rocket, Mission RHUMI-2024, onboard a mobile platform to take up research on global warming and climate change.

City-headquartered Space Zone India has been conducting various projects under Mission RHUMI over the last two years.

The RHUMI rocket launched early in the day at Thiruvidanthai on the scenic East Coast Road near Chennai is powered by a generic-fuel-based hybrid motor and electrically triggered parachute deployer.

"It is 3.5 metre tall rocket and was launched at about 7.25 am from the earlier 7am lift off schedule," Space Zone India Founder-CEO Anand Megalingam said.

"It is more of a sounding rocket. It flew to an altitude of about 35 kms and right now my team is there to collect it as per our plan (since it is a reusable rocket)," he told PTI.

"Compared to an 89 degree inclination, we had launched the rocket with 70 degree inclination due to heavy wind and gusts," he explained on the launch from the mobile launch pad near the coast.

Mission RHUMI has been claimed to be the world's first mobile launch of a hybrid rocket.

Anand Megalingam has said that RHUMI is named after his son Rhumithran.

The rocket launched today carried three CUBE satellites designed to monitor and collect data on atmospheric conditions, including cosmic radiation intensity, UV radiation, air quality, among others.

It also deployed 50 different Pico satellites to study various aspects of atmospheric conditions like accelerometer readings, altitude, ozone levels, to understand the environmental dynamics.

"India is rapidly emerging as a global leader in space innovation, consistently launching groundbreaking missions that push the boundaries of what is possible. As our nation continues to advance in this crucial sector, the need for sustainable and cost-effective solutions becomes more pressing. Mission RHUMI 2024 is a direct response to this need," Megalingam said.

"By introducing a reusable hybrid rocket, we are not only reducing the financial burden of space exploration but minimising its environmental impact. This mission reflects our commitment to making space missions more accessible and sustainable for the future," he said.

Dubbed as 'Moon Man of India', the project director of India's Moon Mission "Chandrayaan", Mylswamy Annadurai, is the mentor for Space Zone India.

"The launch of hybrid rocket through our Hydraulic mobile launchpad is a first-of-its-kind initiative that sets a new benchmark in aerospace technology. This innovative system is designed to provide unparalleled flexibility and efficiency, allowing us to adapt to various launch scenarios with ease," Annadurai said on today's mission.

"With this cutting edge technology, Space Zone India is poised to revolutionise how we approach rocket launches, making them more dynamic and responsive to the needs of the future," Annadurai said.

Diversified conglomerate Martin Group of Companies has backed Space Zone India on its latest Mission RHUMI 2024 through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

"We are always on the lookout for innovative ventures that push the boundaries of technology and contribute to a better future. Our commitment to corporate social responsibility drives us to support cutting-edge advancements with the potential to transform industries and inspire students in rocket science and space technology," Martin Group Managing Director Jose Charles Martin said.

"Supporting Space Zone India aligns perfectly with our vision. Their dedication to sustainability and excellence in aerospace technology is truly inspiring. By supporting Mission RHUMI-2024, we are not only supporting a ground-breaking space mission but also enhancing the lives of future generations," he said on extending its support to Space Zone India.