TN Speaker convenes Assembly session on June 24

Chennai, Jun 7 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu has convened a session of the state legislative assembly on June 24, Assembly principal secretary K Srinivasan said on Friday.

The session will discuss the demand for grants to various government departments.

The first brief assembly session for this year was held in February.

The House will meet this month for the first time after the DMK combine's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha election, winning all 39 Parliamentary constituencies in the state by decimating the AIADMK and the BJP.

"The legislative assembly will commence at 10 am on June 24 at the Assembly House in the Secretariat," Srinivasan said in a release here. PTI JSP KH