TN SSLC, Plus One results announced; pass percentage sees marginal increase

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) exam and Higher Secondary Certificate Examination (Plus One) registered a pass percentage of 93.8 per cent and 92.09 per cent, as per the results announced on Friday by the Directorate of Government Examination.

Compared to the previous year, the Class X (SSLC) exam pass percentage was 2.55 per cent more this year while the Plus One (11th standard) registered a 0.4 per cent increase.

"This reflects the efforts and guidance provided by our Chief Minister M K Stalin. He is our headmaster," Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said.

He thanked the CM and the teachers for the increase in pass percentage and added that "the reason is because of the awareness on the state government schemes that encouraged school and higher education in the state." A total of 8,71,239 students appeared in the Tenth standard public examination held in March and of them 8,17,261 passed.

A total of 4.17 lakh girls (out of 4.35 lakh who appeared in the exam) successfully cleared the exam registering a pass percentage of 95.88 per cent, while 4 lakh boys (out of 4.36 lakh) passed, registering 91.74 per cent.

Sivaganga (98.31 per cent), Virudhunagar (97.45), Thoothukudi (96.76), Kanyakumari (96.66) and Tiruchirappalli (with 96.61 per cent) were top five districts vis-a-vis the pass percentage in the state.

Of the 8.07 lakh students (including 3.82 lakh boys and 4.24 lakh girls) who appeared in the Plus One exam, 7.43 lakh students (including 3.39 lakh boys and 4.03 lakh girls) successfully cleared the exam.

Ariyalur (97.76 per cent), Erode (96.97), Virudhunagar (96.23 ), Coimbatore (95.77), and Thoothukudi (95.07) emerged as districts that accounted for the highest pass percentage.