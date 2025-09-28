TN Stampede: Andhra CM, Jagan extend condolences to bereaved families

Amaravati, Sep 28 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy condoled the deaths of 38 people in a stampede at Karur in Tamil Nadu.

The CM expressed grief over the tragedy and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede at Karur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the injured,” said Naidu in a post on X late on Saturday.

Thirty eight people, including men, women, and children, died when alleged overcrowding, delayed arrival, and poor arrangements triggered chaos at actor turned politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur.

Reddy expressed anguish over the incident, calling it an "extremely painful" tragedy for families who lost their loved ones.

“My heartfelt prayers are with the bereaved families who are passing through unimaginable grief. I stand with them in this dark hour,” said Reddy in a YSRCP press release issued late on Saturday.

