TN stampede: CM 'doing politics' with officials, claims AIADMK chief Palaniswami

Dharmapuri (Tamil Nadu), Oct 2 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is "doing politics" with senior government officials asking them to explain the tragic stampede in Karur, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Thursday.

He said it was not the duty of the government officials, especially department secretaries, to toe the line of the ruling party, as their onus was with the people.

"For the past few days, the ruling DMK has been using the government officials, especially department secretaries, to explain the stampede in Karur on September 27, despite constituting a one-person inquiry commission into the incident," Palaniswami said while addressing a mammoth meeting here, as part of his statewide campaign.

Government secretaries can explain development initiatives, but cannot talk about that incident like "politicians do", he said.

"Had the state government provided proper security, 41 lives would not have been lost in Karur. The government should be held accountable for the loss of lives," the former chief minister said, and added that action will be taken against the officials responsible for the tragedy when the AIADMK forms the government in 2026.

He alleged that the police followed different yardsticks for ruling party and opposition parties when it came to providing security. "In the case of AIADMK, I had addressed 163 meetings across Tamil Nadu so far, but police protection was given only at about five-six places. We had to manage with our party men in all other venues of our meetings," Palaniswami claimed.

Though he was not opposed to the police taking special care of the chief minister, who holds the home portfolio, it is the responsibility of the government, particularly the police, to ensure people are safe.

"The CM owes an answer to the people who are questioning about inadequate security arrangements that led to 41 deaths in Karur. I am sure the people will give a fitting reply to the DMK in the 2026 elections," Palaniswami said.

Before commencing his speech, the AIADMK general secretary appealed to the party workers to observe a two-minute silence in memory of those killed in the devastating stampede at a rally of actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. PTI JSP JSP KH