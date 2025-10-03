TN stampede: CM seeks 'political gains', should introspect before accusing others, says Palaniswami

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday claimed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was "attempting to seek political gains" over the Karur stampede incident and sought to know if he visited Kallakurichi, where a hooch tragedy occurred, or Vengaivayal village, where drinking water was contaminated with human faeces.

Seeking to turn the tables against Stalin, who earlier in the day accused the BJP of attempting to seek electoral gain over the stampede on September 27 that left 41 dead, Palaniswami said the Chief Minister should introspect before accusing others.

"You showed urgency in rushing to Karur. Why didn't you go to Kallakurichi or Vengaivayal or even visit the houses of families affected by the death of their dear ones in the Marina air show? If this is not politics, then what else is it?" Palaniswami asked in a post on the social media platform 'X.' Responding to Stalin's speech at a government event in Ramanathapuram, Palaniswami said the CM should have looked in the mirror once before speaking. "He should ask all the questions to himself. What qualification does he have to talk about Katchatheevu retrieval?" the AIADMK leader asked.

People were not ready to believe "the drama" as it was during Stain's father M Karunanidhi's tenure the Katchatheevu islet was ceded to Sri Lanka when the Congress was in power at the Centre then.

"If you want to fight for Katchatheevu, then do so with your ally. You are asking why they (NDA MP delegation) visited Karur? Isn't this politics?" the former Chief Minister asked in the post.

The ruling DMK dispensation, Palaniswami alleged, was confronted with failures on all fronts, including governance, financial management, law and order, in ensuring women safety, in controlling drug peddling, or in containing inflation.

"Your failure model governance torments the people every day. The cardinal principle of our alliance is to dislodge the DMK regime and save the people," the former Chief Minister said, justifying his alliance with the BJP. PTI JSP JSP ROH