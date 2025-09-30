TN stampede: Didn't visit Karur since it would lead to an 'unusual' situation, says TVK chief Vijay

Chennai, Sept 30 (PTI) Days after a rally led by him in Tamil Nadu's Karur witnessed 41 stampede deaths, TVK founder and actor Vijay on Tuesday said he hasn't visited the affected persons so far as his presence there would lead to an "unusual situation." Challenging Chief Minister M K Stalin, Vijay said the CM could "do anything to him," but not his party colleagues.

He insisted he did nothing wrong and that the truth behind the fatal incident would come out.

The top actor said he has never faced such a "painful situation" in his life.

"I didn't visit Karur as it would lead to an unusual situation. I will meet you (families of victims, the injured) soon," he said in a video message posted on his social media page.

His response came following criticism from various quarters for not visiting Karur and meet the victims' families and the injured.

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

"You may do anything to me," he said, even as his party colleagues, including senior leaders Bussy N Anand and C T R Nirmal Kumar are facing police case in connection with the September 27 stampede in Tamil Nadu's western Karur district, about 400 km from the state capital Chennai.

Seeking to take on the ruling DMK over the matter, he said, "CM sir, if you have a thought of seeking vengeance, you may do anything to me and not touch the party men." On the day of the incident, he had left Karur hastily, considering people's safety, he claimed.

Vijay insisted he did nothing wrong.

"I did not do any wrong; my political journey will continue with renewed vigour," the actor-politician added.

In his video message, Vijay further said, "I have not faced a painful situation like this in my life. My heart aches. Only pain in my heart. I am always grateful for the love and affection people have on me." On the tragic incident, he said, "What should not have happened, happened. I am also a human being. When so many were affected, how can I leave those people and come back? I didn't go because I wanted to make sure no untoward incident happens again." On the TVK being blamed for the poor security arrangements leading to the stampede, he said, "We did not do anything wrong. But they are filing FIRs against party leaders, friends, and social media users." Hinting at a political conspiracy, Vijay said he had campaigned in five districts, "but why did this happen in Karur? People know the truth, and they are watching everything." He spoke from the spot that was allotted to the party. When he saw the people of Karur speaking the truth (on social media), he felt that the Almighty had descended on earth to utter the truth.

On the suffering of the victims' families, the actor-politician said, "all of us are affected at that time." "I know that many families are suffering. I hope everyone gets well soon. I will meet all of you as soon as possible," he said and expressed anguish over the tragedy.

The TVK functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992.

According to the FIR, Vijay "deliberately" reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people gathered to attend his rally.