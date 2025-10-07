TN stampede: Political activist held for defamatory post on judiciary

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Political activist and advocate, R Varadharajan, was arrested by the Cyber Crime police here on Tuesday for his defamatory post on the judiciary over the Karur stampede case, an official said.

Varadharajan is a social media commentator, founder-president of Nethaji Makkal Katchi, and is also a retired police official.

He had allegedly criticised the judiciary in the case over the September 27 stampede that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured during a political rally of actor-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Karur.

He is the second YouTuber to be arrested in the case after popular YouTuber Maridhas, who was arrested on October 4. PTI JSP JSP ROH