TN sustains investment momentum, signs 92 MoUs for Rs 24,307 cr investment

Hosur (Taml Nadu), Sep 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government sustained its investment momentum by signing 92 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for a commitment of Rs 24,307 crore, having a potential to generate 49,353 jobs, on Thursday.

The MoUs were inked in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin, at the TN Rising Investment Conclave here, the second such mega event after the one held in Tuticorin in August.

Returning from Europe on September 8, following a week-long trip, the Chief Minister had said Tamil Nadu inked 23 pacts for a total investment of Rs 15,516 crore with a potential to create 17,613 jobs.

"From Thoothukudi to Europe and now Hosur, Tamil Nadu’s investment momentum surges ahead. After sparking growth in the south and forging global partnerships abroad, Hosur takes the spotlight, driving new investments, creating jobs, and powering the state’s industrial success," Guidance Tamil Nadu, the state nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation, said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

The Hosur edition showcased Tamil Nadu's leadership in industry–academia–government linkages.

Zetwerk Manufacturing signed an MoU to set up a Rs 5,000 crore Solar Cell manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, and create 3,000 jobs. The project will strengthen the domestic solar value chain, catalyse ancillary industries (glass, EVA, backsheets, silver paste, machinery), and enhance energy security through green exports, fortifying Tamil Nadu as a global hub for sustainable manufacturing, the government said in a release here.

Among those who signed the deal was Aspire Footwear for establishing its manufacturing unit at an investment of Rs 350 crore and create 6,000 jobs. The foundation stone for the project was laid by the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Stalin handed over course completion certificates to five candidates from Tata Electronics, graduating from the first batch of the BSc in Manufacturing Sciences, an all-women cohort of 156 students, reflecting the State’s commitment to inclusive education and women empowerment, and offered new job opportunities to five more, underscoring skill development and employability.

Through such initiatives, Tamil Nadu was driving employment opportunities and strengthening industrial partnerships across the state, translating education and skill development into real-world impact for its workforce, the government said.

The CM flagged off the construction commencement ceremony of Unit 2 for Ascent Circuits in Hosur. This Rs 1,100 crore multilayer and HDI Printed Circuit Board manufacturing project is set to create 1,200 new jobs.

Apart from laying the foundation stone for the Rs 500 crore Kauvery Hospital in Krishnagiri, aiming to provide 1,500 job, Stalin inaugurated SNS Clothing (Gokaldas Exports) project in Tiruppathur, creating 800 new jobs in non-leather footwear manufacturing, and also Kaynes Tech project with an investment of Rs 200 crores, having a potential to create 300 new jobs in tools design, mechatronics, PCBA, and box-build manufacturing. PTI JSP ROH