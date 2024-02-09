TN synchronised bird estimate reveals interesting spectrum of birds, 79% are waterfowls

Chennai, Feb 9 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu synchronised bird estimation conducted by the state Forest Department revealed an interesting spectrum of birds with nearly 79 per cent of a total bird count of 6,80,028, being water birds.

About 21 per cent are terrestrial birds, according to the survey conducted on January 27 and 28, 2024, in all 38 districts of Tamil Nadu. The estimation covered 894 vantage points at wetlands / water bodies / bird sanctuaries including 179 in forest areas, 555 in rural areas and 170 in urban areas.

"A total of 6,80,028 birds covering 389 bird species were found in the estimation. Out of this 120 species are found to be water birds and the remaining 269 are terrestrial bird species," an official release here said.

Out of the total bird count, 79 per cent (5,36,245) are water birds and 21 per cent (1,43,783) are terrestrial birds.

The water bird species include: Waterfowls (ducks), Flamingos, Grebes, Rails & Crakes, Waders, Gulls & Terns, Storks, Darters & Cormorants, Pelicans, Bitterns, Egrets, Herons, Ibises and Spoonbills.

A total of 9,800 people including 6,450 volunteers, bird enthusiasts, NGOs and 3,350 staff from the Forest department participated in the estimation, which was supervised by Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy. It was coordinated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Project Tiger, Rakesh Kumar Dogra, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) V Naganathan, and Assistant Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) A Sharmili. PTI JSP SS