TN takes up Cauvery river dispute, projects with Centre

New Delhi/Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan on Thursday met Union Jalshakti Minister CR Patil and took up various issues concerning the southern state, including the Cauvery dispute with neighbouring Karnataka.

The minister met Patil and Union Ministers of State for Jalshakti, V Somanna and Raj Bhushan Chaudhary in New Delhi, an official release in Chennai said.

The minister submitted a memorandum to the union ministers, urging among others, to direct Karnataka to release the monthly quantum of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu as per the 2018 Supreme Court order.

Further, Tamil Nadu appealed to the Centre to not grant approval to Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir on river Cauvery, saying it would harm the state's interests.

Tamil Nadu also flagged the need for Central funds and steps for projects including the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project. PTI SA SA KH