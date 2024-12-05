TN taking various measures to combat climate change, says CM Stalin

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Stating that climate change is the biggest challenge human society can face, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the state government is taking various steps to combat it.

The state is becoming a pioneer in India in preserving the environment, he said, addressing the second meeting of the Tamil Nadu Governing Council on Climate Change set up to provide a policy directive to the government and advise on climate adaptation and mitigation activities.

He said the government’s action plan is in line with climate change policy. As many as 1.3 lakh water harvesting systems were created in the last three years. The state government functioned by viewing economic development and environmental protection as its "two eyes", Stain said.

"We are continuously creating awareness regarding environmental protection," the chief minister said. PTI JSP KH