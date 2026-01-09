TN teachers' strike enters 15th day, protesters seek CM's intervention

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Members of the Secondary Grade Seniority Teachers’ Association (SGT) intensified their 'equal pay for equal work' protest in the city on Friday.

Marking the 15th day of their stir, the teachers staged demonstrations at the Directorate of School Education (DPI campus) and a rally along the arterial Anna Salai here.

Protesters sought the direct intervention of Chief Minister M K Stalin, citing his past personal assurances to the union.

Speaking to reporters here, association General Secretary J Robert said, "The DMK government promised to resolve pay inequities during the election campaign, but has yet to take action." "We trusted the DMK and voted for them. Today, we are standing on the road because no one is listening to us. Teachers are the backbone of the state's development, yet we are being betrayed," he said.

While 1,000 people gathered in Chennai, the association claimed that more than 10,000 teachers took part in the agitation statewide.

The association slammed the government's 'No Work, No Pay' policy, noting that the teachers are already struggling with wages lower than what they are entitled to.

The agitators requested the CM to find a solution at the earliest.

The association also threatened to further intensify the stir across the state if the government continued to ignore their demands for an amicable solution. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH