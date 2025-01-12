TN temple elephant dies of old age, devotees bid tearful adieu

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Jan 12 (PTI) A 56 year-old elephant belonging to the famous Sri Nellaiyappar temple here died of age related illness on Sunday, authorities said.

The captive elephant, Gandhimathi was donated by a philanthropist in 1985 and she was an integral part of all important festivals in the temple.

Over the past one month, Gandhimathi was sick and lost the strength to stand, temple authorities said, adding it led to health complications for the pachyderm.

Temple staff, devotees and local people bid a tearful adieu to the elephant.