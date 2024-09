Theni (Tamil Nadu), Sep 9 (PTI) Three boys, all aged 14, were killed in this district on Monday when the tractor they were travelling in toppled and fell into a roadside pit, police said.

The victims were identified as Vishal, Niwas and Kishore. They were returning after a Vinayaka idol immersion when the accident happened, police said, adding the incident happened at Devaram in the district.

The victims died on the spot. PTI CORR SA SA SS