TN to conduct all-party meeting on Nov 6 to formulate guidelines for crowd control

Chennai, Nov 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government announced on Monday that it will conduct an all-party consultative meeting at the Secretariat here on November 6 to formulate guidelines for conducting public meetings and rallies in the state.

The meeting is being organised following the recent directive of the Madras High Court, which is hearing petitions regarding the Karur stampede on September 27, that claimed 41 lives.

The meeting under the chairmanship of senior ministers is open to all members of parties recognised by the Election Commission and parties having representation in the Parliament and the Legislative Assembly, an official release said.

The participants are expected to express their opinions and suggestions regarding the formulation of guidelines, it said. PTI JR KH