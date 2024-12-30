TN to harness CSIR-NIIST technologies for agriculture, MSME growth

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, T R B Rajaa, stated on Monday that the state aims to leverage innovative technologies from CSIR-NIIST to enhance productivity in agriculture, industry, and MSMEs.

During his visit to the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST) campus at Pappanamcode, Rajaa held discussions with CSIR-NIIST Director C Anandharamakrishnan and senior scientists of the institute, an official release stated.

The minister stated that Tamil Nadu would explore opportunities for collaborative initiatives with CSIR-NIIST, a premier research and development institute in the country, which has successfully developed and transferred technologies and solutions for the sustainable development of the industrial and agricultural sectors.

Rajaa stated that Tamil Nadu aims to leverage the institute's advanced research and technological expertise to address the challenges faced by the state's industries and farming communities.

"We want farmers to benefit through increased productivity. The Tamil Nadu government is actively seeking fresh ideas and innovative solutions to uplift our agricultural, industrial, and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sectors. Collaborations with premier institutions like CSIR-NIIST will pave the way for transformative advancements that benefit all stakeholders," Rajaa said, as quoted in a NIIST release.

Rajaa also emphasised the Tamil Nadu government's commitment to fostering innovation and ensuring that scientific advancements directly benefit farmers and industrialists by enhancing productivity and profitability.

The minister toured the state-of-the-art research facilities on the campus.

During the interaction, Anandharamakrishnan highlighted the institute's ongoing efforts in developing scalable technologies and expressed a willingness to work closely with the Tamil Nadu government to implement solutions tailored to the state's needs, the release said.

"The minister's visit underscores Tamil Nadu's proactive approach to fostering partnerships with premier research institutions to drive inclusive growth and sustainable development," Anandharamakrishnan said.

The collaborative effort promises to usher in a new era of innovation, ensuring tangible benefits for the people of Tamil Nadu, he said.

The discussions explored multiple areas of potential collaboration, including agri-based industries, where developing value-added products and technologies could enhance farmers' income and promote sustainability initiatives. Possibilities for improving Tamil Nadu's healthcare sector, advancing the hydrogen value chain, and supporting MSMEs were also discussed, the release said.

Additionally, the seamless integration of CSIR-NIIST's innovations into Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem through technology transfer and advancing research and innovation in healthcare were also addressed, it said.

NIIST is a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK KH