TN to implement project to conserve Dolphin at Rs 8 cr

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu forest department will implement Project Dolphin to conserve the highly endangered marine mammal at an outlay of Rs 812.6 lakh during the 2023-24 fiscal, additional chief secretary to government Supriya Sahu, said on Tuesday.

It will be implemented under the Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitat programme of the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, Sahu said.

"More than four types of dolphin species are found in the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve. The Project will be implemented at a cost of Rs 812.6 lakhs during the year 2023-2024," she said in a post on the social media platform X.

The Additional Chief Secretary of Environment Climate Change and Forests, further said that several activities including Dolphin number estimation, protection, surveillance, and awareness enhancement would be undertaken.

A Government order has been issued in this regard, she said posting photos and videos. PTI JSP ROH