TN to launch expansion of Rs 1,000 dole to college students on Sep 25, Revanth Reddy to take part

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Chief Minsiter M K Stalin on Wednesday said the Tamil Nadu government is all set to expand its Rs 1,000 monthly assistance scheme for college going men and women on September 25.

Stalin said his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy is all set to take part in the event.

The chief minister, in a social media post said: "We in Tamil Nadu believe that education is the true measure of progress for any society. Through the Dravidian Model, our government continues to turn this belief into action.

Tomorrow, as we host the “Tamil Nadu Excels in Education” event, which will also mark the expansion of our landmark PudhumaiPenn and TamilPudhalvan schemes, I extend a warm and affectionate welcome to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Thiru. Revanth Reddy whose esteemed presence will add pride and strength to this celebration of learning." Further, the CM said: "I am equally eager to meet our bright students and share in their energy and aspirations." The Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan are schemes for college-going women and men respectively.

Both the schemes provide Rs 1,000 financial assistance per month to the beneficiaries. Tamil Nadu Industries Minister TRB Rajaa called on Reddy in Hyderabad and invited him to the event. PTI VGN VGN ROH