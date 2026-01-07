TN to operate 59,095 buses for Pongal season

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government would operate a total of 59,095 buses to manage the Pongal festive rush, state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar said.

A consultative meeting chaired by the Minister on the special arrangements and the operation of special buses by the transport department was held at the Secretariat.

Accordingly, 10,245 special buses would be operated in addition to the 2,092 daily scheduled buses from Chennai to various destinations between January 9 and 14.

From other districts, nearly 11,290 special buses would be operated from various other towns, the Minister was quoted as saying in an official release issued on January 6.

"In total, 34,087 buses will be operating during this period (January 9 to 14) from Chennai and other towns," he said.

On the return journey, the government said a total of 25,008 buses would be operating.

For the return rush, along with 2,092 daily scheduled buses, 6,820 special buses would be operated totalling 15,188 buses between January 16 and 19, 2026.

Nearly 9,820 buses would be operated between other major towns across the state.

"In total, 25,008 buses will be operated for the return journey," he said.

For reservation of tickets, he said facilities have been made for booking tickets using the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation mobile application, www.tnstc.in and also by using the Whatsapp no. 9444018898.

A 24x7 control room has been set up at the Kilambakkam bus terminus near here for information regarding the buses, passengers can also contact the mobile number 9445014436.

To report issues such as excess fare collection by private bus operators, a toll free number 18004256151, 044-24749002, 044-26280445,044-26281611 has also been provided, an official release said.

Feeder buses from the Metropolitan Transport Corporation would be operated 24 hours a day from Koyambedu to Kilambakkam and Madhavaram bus terminuses, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH