TN to operate over 12,000 special buses to cater to Deepavali demand between Oct 16-19

Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Ahead of the Deepavali festival, Tamil Nadu will operate 5,900 special buses from Chennai between October 16 and October 19. An additional 6,110 special buses will also be operated from other towns, according to the Transport Department, Minister S S Sivasankar has said.

The decision was taken in a consultative meeting convened by Tamil Nadu's Minister for Transport and Electricity, S S Sivasankar, on October 6 at the Secretariat.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said a total of 14,268 buses will be operated over the four days, comprising 5,900 special buses along with the daily routine services of 2,092 buses from Chennai.

The minister also said that to cater to passengers returning after Deepavali, 15,129 buses will be operated between October 21 and October 23.

This will comprise 4,253 special buses along with the daily routine services of 2,092 buses to Chennai and an additional 4,600 buses from other major towns to various destinations, he added. PTI JR ADB