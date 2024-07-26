TN to rebuild Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi for Rs 257 crore

Chennai, Jul 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for reconstructing Tamil Nadu House 'Vaigai' at Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, for Rs 257 crore.

The existing building of Vaigai Tamil Nadu House will be demolished, considering the reclassification of New Delhi into Seismic Zone–IV, and a new one, which is structurally designed to withstand seismic forces and vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, will be built.

The chief minister laid the foundation stone through videoconference from the Secretariat here in the presence of state Ministers and senior officials, while senior government officials and MPs belonging to the DMK and its allies participated in the event at the national capital.

The Public Department has accorded the administrative sanction of Rs 257 crore for the construction of the new building, an official release here said.

The reconstructed Tamil Nadu House will have a VVIP block and guest house over three basement floors, a ground floor and six upper floors, with the staff quarters being in three basement floors, ground floor and seven upper floors, with a total plinth area of 3 lakh sqft.

Further, the complex will consist of a VVIP suite, 39 suite rooms, 60 deluxe rooms, nine dormitories with 72 bedding capacity, a multi-purpose hall, three dining halls, a lounge, an exhibition hall, VVIPs' camp office, meeting rooms, fitness centre, business centre, library and other amenities, the release said. PTI JSP ANE