TN to restore 5,000 waterbodies through community participation

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) About 5,000 water bodies across Tamil Nadu will be restored through community participation under the guidance of leading scientific institutions, at an estimated cost of Rs 500 crore, state Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said on Monday.

This landmark initiative will be launched in the coming year to restore waterbodies by rehabilitating minor irrigation tanks, ponds, and their feeder channels in Panchayat Unions, he said.

These water bodies have gradually deteriorated over time due to encroachment and lack of maintenance, he said while presenting the Budget Estimates for 2024-25 in the Assembly.

"Even 2,000 years ago, Tamil society had reached the pinnacle of effective water management, as is evident from the construction of Kallanai Dam to the establishment of a chain of lakes and ponds, symbolysing the phrase 'Vinnin Mazhaithuli Mannin Uyirthuli' (Rain is the Life of the Soil)" he said.

Further, he said in order to prevent environmental pollution in rural areas due to non-biodegradable waste including plastic waste, a new agency dedicated to creating a hygienic environment in Tamil Nadu will be established.

It will be responsible for ensuring timely collection and recycling of non-biodegradable waste, as well as providing fuel for industrial use by creating an effective solid waste management system, through local bodies, Thennarasu said.