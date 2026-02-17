TN tops in ragi productivity under millet mission; 12.84 lakh farmers benefited

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) The state government has secured the top rank in ragi productivity following the implementation of the five-year Tamil Nadu Millet Mission, Minister MRK Panneerselvam said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Interim Agriculture Budget in the Assembly, he said the Tamil Nadu Millet Mission, launched in 2023–24 with the objective of increasing the production and consumption of millets, has so far benefited 12.84 lakh farmers at a cost of Rs 178 crore to the exchequer.

Under the mission, millets have been cultivated across 20 lakh acres, he said.

“As a result of this initiative, Tamil Nadu has ranked first in ragi productivity at the national level and fifth in minor millets production,” the state minister for agriculture and farmers' welfare said.

Further, under the nutrition farming mission, the Agriculture Department has distributed 15 lakh vegetable seed kits, 9 lakh fruit kits and 1 lakh pulses seed kits to 25 lakh beneficiaries at a cost of Rs 19 crore, he said.

Panneerselvam added that with a view to strengthening nutritional security and improving public health through the promotion of traditional, nutrient-rich food practices, the government distributed 21 lakh nutrition kits at a cost of Rs 21 crore between 2021–22 and 2024–25.

“Under the nutrition farming mission, adequate production of vegetables and fruits is being ensured, avoiding shortages and strengthening nutritional security,” he said.

Recognising the importance of fruits and vegetables in enhancing immunity and ensuring nutritional security, focused efforts are being undertaken to expand cultivation areas and promote high-tech farming practices and mulching, he added.