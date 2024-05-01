TN: Two drown in Bhavani river

Erode (Tamil Nadu), May 1(PTI) Two persons drowned in the Bhavani river and died, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a group of more than fifty persons on Tuesday went to Bhavani River at Karuvalvadipudur area near Athani village near Anthiyur to collect water in connection with a temple festival. After collecting water from the river, they found that two persons Srinivasan (45) of Sankarapalayam and Harishraj (13) were missing.

The bodies of both persons were later found floating in the river some distance away. It was sent to Anthiyur government hospital where the doctors declared that both of them had died due to drowning.

Appakudal police registered a case of drowning and are investigating the case. PTI CORR.

