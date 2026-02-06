TN Urban Greening Policy 2026 launched

Chennai, Feb 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched the state Urban Greening Policy 2026, marking a significant milestone in the government’s efforts to build climate-resilient, livable, and sustainable cities.

The policy will guide urban local bodies, development authorities, and allied departments in systematically enhancing urban green cover, further strengthening Tamil Nadu’s leadership in climate-responsive, ecologically sound, and people-centric governance.

"Tamil Nadu has been pursuing a mission-mode, statewide greening effort through the Green Tamil Nadu Mission, with the objective of progressively enhancing forest and tree cover towards 33 per cent, improving climate resilience, and strengthening ecological security," the government said in a statement.

Under the mission, the state has undertaken large-scale interventions, including planting over 12.05 crore seedlings, expanding agroforestry over more than 2.24 lakh acres, mangrove plantation and restoration, palmyrah dibbling at scale, and establishing 100 village woodlots (Maragathapooncholai) across 38 districts.

Additionally, 1,000 micro forests (kurunkadugal) have been created within industry premises, and 100 new reserve forests have been notified, alongside integrating greening initiatives with livelihoods, climate action, and sustainable development.

The launch event was attended by Finance, Environment and Climate Change Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Forest Minister R S Rajakannappan, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Srinivas R Reddy, and other senior officials.

The Tamil Nadu Urban Greening Policy 2026 also addresses challenges arising from rapid urbanisation, urban heat island effects, declining air quality, loss of urban biodiversity, and shrinking green spaces, while aligning with the state’s Climate Change Vision, Climate Action Plans, and ongoing greening initiatives.

A state-level coordination committee will ensure effective convergence across departments. The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department will set up a dedicated urban forest wing to promote greening initiatives in urban areas.

City-level urban biodiversity plans and urban greening micro-plans will also be prepared, the release said.

"Geospatial mapping and carbon accounting will be undertaken, and monitoring dashboards will be set up for urban greening initiatives. All departments and agencies will allocate a proportionate share of projects towards greening and landscape restoration," it added.

Urban local bodies (ULBs) will explore the possibility of levying a green fee for urban greening activities. Incentives will be provided to institutions and individuals achieving defined "Urban Greening Factors".

Each ULB will aim to maintain a minimum of 15 per cent of its total urban area under green cover and strive to adopt the Urban Green Livability Guidelines as per the Nature-based Solutions Institute, Sweden.

The ULBs will also work to develop the City Biodiversity Index, also known as the Singapore Index.

The policy encourages the adoption of urban and regional development plan formulation and implementation guidelines to ensure per capita green space accessibility. PTI JSP SSK