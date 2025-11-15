TN urges Centre to issue postage stamp honouring Tamil King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Tamil King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar, highlighting the contributions of Tamil rulers to nation-building.

In a letter to Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Siva V Meyyanathan said releasing a postage stamp for the King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar would create awareness among the younger generation about Tamil politics and culture.

A release of postage stamp would strengthen the emotional integration of Tamil Nadu with the rest of India, Meyyanathan said in his letter to Rijiju.

Through the release of a postage stamp, the contribution of early Tamil Kings towards nation-building would be recognised, Meyyanathan said.

'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar was a greatest chieftain of the Mutharayar dynasty who was celebrated as a righteous administrator, a warrior, a patron of art and agriculture, he said.

He ruled the Tiruchirappalli region during the 8th Century, Meyyanathan said, and the inscriptions found in places like Senthalai, Narthamalai (near Pudukottai) and various places near the northern banks of the river Cauvery testify to his rule.

The irrigation works initiated by Mutharayar transformed the region into a granary, Meyyanathan said in his letter.

The minister said the term 'Perum Pidugu' ('Great Thunder') attached to his name reflects the respect, he commanded during his period.

Meyyanathan said even today some folk songs and temple keep his memory alive through festivals in districts like Tiruchirappalli, Pudukottai, Thanjavur.

The government is prepared to provide all necessary cooperation, including archival documents, expert advice and design inputs required for the commemorative postage stamp design and was expecting a favourable response in this matter, he added. PTI VIJ SKY ROH