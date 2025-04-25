TN V-Cs warned not to attend his meeting: VP Dhankhar lauds Guv Ravi for initiative

Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Apr 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi alleged that Vice Chancellors of state universities were warned against attending the two-day annual conference which commenced at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

None from the state universities represented in the Vice Chancellors' conference that was being held to improve higher education in the state, the Governor said in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who addressed the inaugural session of the conference of Vice Chancellors of state, central and private universities.

Commending Ravi for his 'thoughtful initiative', the Vice President said the Governor took this initiative in 2022 and the ongoing conference was part of the series of annual conferences.

"I must commend Governor R N Ravi for doing this as his constitutional ordainment. He has taken oath under article 159 of the Indian Constitution," Dhankhar said. His oath, as that of the President of India, was very significant.

"The oath he (Ravi) has taken as Governor was to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and the law," the Vice President said at the event.

By his oath, Ravi was further enjoined to devote to the service and well-being of people of Tamil Nadu. "By organising such events, which are extremely relevant to the field of education, Governor Ravi is vindicating his oath," Dhankhar added.

Earlier, Ravi said, "Unfortunately in this conference, state universities are not participating because they have informed me in writing that they have been warned by the state government not to participate." As of now, one of our VCs was in the police station. Some VCs reached Ooty and something unprecedented happened, which never happened before, he said. "There was a midnight knock at their doors where a special branch of the police went and told them that if they participate in the conference, they will not be able to go home. I advised them to take care of their families," Ravi said.

The Governor further said that he wished good sense prevailed on those who prevented the V-Cs from attending his conference and added the meeting was meant to improve the quality (of education) and there was no politics involved in it.

Meanwhile, about 28 persons including four women were detained by the police for staging a protest against the conference alleging that the Governor ceased to be the Chancellor of state-run universities as per the recent verdict of the Supreme Court. PTI JSP COR JSP ROH