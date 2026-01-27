TN will continue to create ecosystem for women to study, work without fear: CM Stalin

Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the state will continue to build infrastructure to ensure that every woman can study, live independently, become an entrepreneur and live without fear.

Addressing the two-day Global Women’s Summit here, he said women must play a key role in achieving the DMK government’s vision of making Tamil Nadu a USD one trillion economy.

Highlighting initiatives taken by his government for women’s welfare, the CM described the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam'—under which Rs 1,000 is provided every month to 1.3 crore women heads of households—as a "jewel in the crown".

"It is a historic achievement. Today, other states in India are following this model. The scheme has boosted women’s self-respect, economic independence and self-confidence," he said.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of women in the workforce in the country, Stalin said that whenever a new company expresses interest in investing in the state, his first question is how many jobs would be created for women.

"Many private companies have begun reserving a specific percentage of jobs for women. We should not be satisfied merely because more women are entering the workforce. Women must progress on par with men and find their place in emerging sectors," he said.

Observing that a nation cannot progress without the advancement of women, Stalin said the idea was strongly emphasised by rationalist leader E V Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar.

"Following in his footsteps, Kalaignar (former CM M Karunanidhi) implemented several schemes for women’s development," he said, citing initiatives such as equal rights for women in family property, the induction of women police personnel, and reservations for women in local bodies.

Under the ‘Dravidian model’ of governance, Stalin said the government was implementing several schemes, including 'Vidiyal Payanam' (free bus travel for women), the 'Pudhumai Penn scheme' — under which Rs 1,000 is provided until graduation to ensure girls complete their education — 'Naan Mudhalvan' and the establishment of Thozhi hostels.

The 'Naan Mudhalvan scheme' is aimed at improving the employability of students and youth.

The Thozhi hostels scheme seeks to address the challenges faced by women migrating from their hometowns to work in cities.

Managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Women Development, the hostels provide safe, affordable and quality accommodation for working women across the state.

"Through the TN-RISE initiative, women entrepreneurs have emerged even in rural areas, and the number of women-led startups has increased," the CM said.

Stating that the government provides technology support and skill training under the TN-WE-SAFE project, Stalin said the initiative focuses on women’s safety, as large-scale workforce participation by women is possible only in a safe society.

"That is why Tamil Nadu has the highest number of working women in factories in India. We also ensure women’s safety through the 181 emergency helpline and the Kavalan SOS mobile application," he said.

Reiterating his commitment, Stalin said the government would continue to work towards creating an ecosystem where every woman can study, live independently, earn a dignified wage, become an entrepreneur and live without fear. PTI VIJ VIJ SSK KH