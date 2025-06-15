TN will see coalition govt, PMK will be part of it, says Anbumani

Chennai, Jun 15 (PTI) PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday expressed confidence that a coalition regime, in which his party will be a constituent, shall next year form the government following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

Addressing the party's district level general council meeting at Tiruvallur near here, Anbumani spoke on strengthening the party by way of measures including village level outreach and enrolling youths as members, he said towards such objectives the district level meetings were being held.

The PMK was not founded to facilitate the formation of government by the DMK or the AIADMK, he asserted without explicitly naming the two Dravidian parties.

"We should also rule," he said adding only then social justice could be upheld. "We do not require anything else." Anbumani said, in 2004, his party was a partner in the UPA-I government and it was the PMK that made the demand to implement 27 percent reservation for OBCs in education in central government educational institutions a part of the Common Minimum Programme.

However, when the assurance was not implemented 2 years after the formation of government by the UPA, the party founder, his father Ramadoss said the PMK may walkout of the alliance if the promise was not honoured. Only then the assurance was fulfilled by the UPA.

"This is coaliton government. This is what Tamil Nadu too needs," he said and reiterated that PMK's principle is social justice.