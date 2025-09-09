TN witnesses surge in domestic tourists, emerges as top destination: Minister

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has seen a significant rise in domestic tourist arrivals this year, making it one of the most sought-after destinations in the country, state Tourism Minister R Rajendran said on Tuesday.

After reviewing tourism development schemes with officials, he said the sharp increase has placed Tamil Nadu second in the country in terms of domestic tourist arrivals.

“Due to numerous schemes implemented by the government, Tamil Nadu has secured the second position in receiving domestic tourists,” Rajendran said in a release.

He added, “As of July this year, the state welcomed 20.35 crore visitors from across the country and, in addition, received 7.8 lakh foreign visitors.” PTI JSP SSK