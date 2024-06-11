TNCC chief reiterates call to leaders, cadres to make Congress a force to reckon with in state

Chennai, Jun 11 (PTI) TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday reiterated the need for his party to become a huge political force in Tamil Nadu rather than continue to depend on its allies.

Stating that having a good rapport with political parties is one thing and dependency another, he said that Congress leaders and cadres should strive hard to make the party stand on its own and establish it.

"How long should we depend on others? We should be on our own. Having a good rapport is one thing and dependency is another," Selvaperunthagai said, addressing the party's general council meeting here.

The Congress has a long history, he said, and called for efforts to make the party self-dependent in the future.

The grand old party, which fought the Lok Sabha election as part of the DMK-led alliance, won nine out of 39 seats that the combine contested in Tamil Nadu. While the DMK won 22, the remaining 8 seats were bagged by other allies including the Left parties, VCK, MDMK and IUML. PTI JSP ANE