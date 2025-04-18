TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai urges DMK govt to conduct caste survey

Chennai, Apr 18 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee is for the conduct of caste survey in the state and it must be done to ensure that welfare schemes and other benefits reach the right people in correct proportion, TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai said here on Friday.

When asked on the Congress party rooting for caste count in states ruled by it, Selvaperunthagai in an interview to PTI said that though the Centre should conduct the caste census, it is his party's stand that the state governments may go ahead with a caste survey.

Congress is part of the DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu.

Census is a subject under the union list of the Constitution. "We are urging that this should be done, we are requesting the Tamil Nadu government to do it so that the welfare schemes and benefits reach the right people in right proportion," he said.

Asked if the Congress party's slogan of a "share in power" heard often during 2006-11 would continue now, he said: "This is a policy matter." "Matters like how many seats must be secured (from the ally) to contest in the polls and whether or not the party should seek a share in power must be decided by the AICC," he said.

Though the party's state unit may give recommendations and offer advice, it is only the national leadership that could decide on such issues. Recently, a party functionary had hailed Selvaperunthagai as "Deputy CM of 2026" and had batted for share in power. Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu next year.

On criticism, even from within some quarters of his party, that he was being excessively friendly with the ruling DMK, Selvaperunthagai said the ideology driven alliance between his party and the DMK has been a hit with continuous electoral victories and a 100 per cent strike rate in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2019, it was DMK chief M K Stalin who proposed for the first time, the name of Rahul Gandhi for the post of Prime Minister.

Under such circumstances, Selvaperunthagai wondered if it was not correct to be friendly and cordial with the DMK leadership and maintain a honest and true friendship. Hence, he said the criticism was prejudiced.

At the same time, the Congress did not fail to take on the government on hike in property and motor vehicle taxes and increase in electricity tariff. Some Bills had also been staunchly opposed by his party in the Assembly. He also vehemently took up his constituency related issues in the House. "Ours is the first voice when it comes to fighting for the rights of the people. Friendship (with DMK) is different." The party also had opposed Minister K Ponmudy for his alleged derogatory remarks against women and Hindu religious symbols. Asked if he would ask Ponmudy to resign from his post, he said his party has already demanded action and the minister has been relieved from his party post.

"They have removed him from the post of DMK deputy general secretary. That is a pretty senior position in the party hierarchy," he said and expressed confidence of further action if warranted.

Asked if there is any scope for surprises ahead of 2026 polls and if he would take steps to rope in actor-politician Vijay's TVK, he said the INDIA bloc is headed by DMK president MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu and only he could take a decision. On a flutter in the party when a section of office-bearers recently camped in Delhi to complain against his leadership, the Congress leader said in a party as big as an ocean, some issues cropping up is common.

The party has asked functionaries to revisit their work and those who cannot contribute to initiatives to strengthen the party, such as forming village committees are part of the disgruntled lot and such things are common in any party. Underscoring top leader Rahul Gandhi's initiatives to strengthen the party in Gujarat, he said similar work will happen in Tamil Nadu too and some fear changes.

"In a democracy, there is freedom of expression. At the same time, if someone violates party discipline, there will be action against them. We are in the process of taking action against state committee (TNCC) office bearers who gave media interviews criticizing the party and action will be taken." Some district presidents had made criticisms and had also apprised the national leaders of their grievances.

On Congress strengthening at the grassroots level, he said the party's village committees are being overhauled. While there had been no database so far, now it is being built and functionaries are being given QR code enabled ID cards and 53 per cent database on functionaries of village committees is ready.

To a question on the AIADMK-BJP ties, he recalled that the Tamil Nadu's main opposition party had all along maintained that it would never have any relationship with the BJP, and when this is the fact, he wondered how the alliance has now been formed. "Is it compulsion or intimidation?" he asked.

Even within the AIADMK there are voices of disagreement over the ties with BJP. "This alliance had already been rejected by the people in 2021 and there is no chance for the people to accept this alliance; it is an alliance that is set to be rejected." PTI VGN SA