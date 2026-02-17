TNCC chief warns leaders against public talk on power sharing with DMK, says high command watching

Chennai, Feb 17 (PTI) TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday said the Congress high command was “watching those violating” its diktat on refraining from commenting on power-sharing with the DMK and would decide on the action to be taken.

Responding to party MP Manickam Tagore persistently demanding a share in power with the DMK, Selvaperunthagai said party members had been told not to speak about alliances in public forums.

“Our leaders—Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal—have told us not to publicly express our views. I don’t know if there is anyone bigger than these leaders in the Congress,” he emphasised.

Asked about his meeting with Kharge in Bengaluru, the TNCC president told reporters here, “Our high command asked about the ground reality in Tamil Nadu. I explained what was going on and the political situation in the state.” On the Virudhunagar MP’s insistence on power-sharing, he said, “My stand is the same as that of the high command. Party members should refrain from expressing their views in public.” Asked to comment on Tagore’s justification of his plea and his claim that both he and Selvaperunthagai were like brothers, the latter replied, “Even you and I are brothers—one is elder and the other younger. And I do not fight.” Earlier in the day, Manickam Tagore told reporters in Madurai that there were no differences between him and Selvaperunthagai and that they were like an elder and younger brother.

The MP claimed that the Congress high command was “aware of the demand for a share in power with the DMK.” PTI JSP SSK