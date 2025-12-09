TNCC invites applications from party aspirants to contest 2026 Assembly poll

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) The TNCC on Tuesday invited applications from party aspirants keen on contesting the Assembly election next year.

The party members who wish to contest the 2026 poll from all the 234 Assembly constituencies can obtain the forms from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters or the district Congress committee offices from December 10, the party's state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai said.

The filled-in forms should be submitted by 5 pm of December 15, he said in a statement here. Congress is part of the DMK-led bloc in the state. PTI JSP JSP SA