TNCC is firm on its alliance with DMK: Selvaperunthagai

Chennai, Jan 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Congress is firm on its alliance with the DMK, and it would talk in a dignified manner and get the number of seats it requires to contest in the forthcoming Assembly polls, TNCC President K Selvaperuthagai said on Tuesday.

"There is no threat to our alliance with the DMK. We will discuss with them in a dignified manner to get the number of seats we require," Selvaperunthagai told reporters at the party office, Satyamurthy Bhavan here.

Once the seat-sharing pact has been finalised, it would be shared with the media immediately, the senior party leader said.

Responding to a query on the reports of party cadres expressing willingness to ally with Actor-Politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, he said, "There is no such discussion among the cadres. Our cadres obey what the party high command says. They will obey it and work for the welfare of the party and for the victory of alliance partners." Referring to the recent visit of the Congress party's in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, to Chennai, Selvaperunthagai said that during his visit, he stressed that the INDIA alliance should be further strengthened in the State and must ensure that there is no space for parties like the RSS and the BJP in the State.

On the comments made by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore that there should be a demand for sharing of power in Tamil Nadu after the Assembly polls, Selvaperunthagai said, "He has made such a comment. It is his right. He is our senior-most MP. Our high command is very clear in its decision." "Girish Chodankar already clarified during his visit to the State that the Congress did not talk with any political party for an alliance. We are only talking with the DMK," he reaffirmed.

During his visit to Chennai on January 4, Chodankar ruled out the scope for an alliance with TVK for this year's Assembly election. PTI VIJ VIJ ADB