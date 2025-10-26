TN''s average paddy procurement from farmers stood at 42.61 lakh MT every year: Govt

Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has expedited its initiatives on paddy procurement and in the last four years, 42.61 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was sourced from farmers every year on an average, exceeding what was procured during the AIADMK's rule, the government said on Sunday.

The Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) has been instructed to operate on Sundays and instead of present eight hour operations paddy procurement will be held for 10 hours a day.

Detailing the measures taken on paddy procurement, the government in an official release here said, it was decided to commence procurement of the paddy from September 1 onwards considering the onset of North East Monsoon season in October.

The government slammed the AIADMK stating the average paddy procurement during its rule stood at 22.70 lakh metric tonne, every year.

"Soon after this government assumed office in May 2021, in the last four years, the average paddy procurement was at 42.61 lakh metric tonne annually. However in the previous AIADMK rule it was only 22.70 lakh metric tonne every year", the release said.

In the current year, the government reported that from September 1 to October 24, 2025, 10.4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were procured through 1,853 direct procurement centres.

Of the total 10.40 lakh metric tonnes, 8.77 lakh metric tonnes have already been moved to districts while the remaining 1.63 lakh metric tonnes of paddy are safely stored in the DPCs.

Based on the request made by the Government to relax the moisture content for paddy procurement from the current 17 per cent to 22 per cent the release said, the Centre has formed three expert committees and it has arrived in the State to take up inspections to study the moisture content.

The Chief Minister, on October 2, chaired a review meeting and during the meeting it was decided to form district level teams for distribution of paddy through trains in the delta districts.

On the request made by the Chief Secretary N Muruganandham to its General Manager, the Southern Railway has agreed to operate 13 freight trains for the transportation of the paddy in the delta districts.

Towards ensuring that the Public Distribution System operates effectively, the chief minister has ordered enhancing the capacity of warehouses to store paddy.

"Following this, steps were taken up to establish 83 warehouses with a total capacity of 1.25 lakh metric tonnes at an outlay of Rs 199.78 crore of which 16 warehouses have come into operation" the release said. Steps are being taken to establish the remaining 67 warehouses, it said.