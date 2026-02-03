TN's continuous efforts resulted in SC’s favourable judgment in Pennaiyar River dispute: Minister

Chennai, Feb 3 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government's continuous efforts to resolve the Pennaiyar River dispute has resulted in the Supreme Court delivering a favourable judgment on February 2, state Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan has said.

The people of Tamil Nadu now expect the Union government to implement the judgment, he said.

"I expect the Union government to immediately set up an arbitration panel to fulfill the expectations of the people of Tamil Nadu," the minister said, reacting to the verdict.

On Monday, the Apex Court directed the Centre to constitute a tribunal within a month to adjudicate the inter-state water dispute over the Pennaiyar (Thenpennai) River between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu had filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the neighbouring state for attempting to construct check dams and diversion structures across the river, contending that the move violated the rights of the lower riparian state. PTI JSP KH