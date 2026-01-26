TN's R-Day tableau portrays state as custodian of tradition, frontrunner in innovation-driven growth

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's tableau rolled down Kartavya Path on the 77th Republic Day on Monday, embodying the theme "Mantra of Prosperity: Self-Reliant India" and portraying the state as a custodian of tradition and a frontrunner in innovation-driven growth.

The tableau presented a seamless convergence of ancient cultural strength and contemporary technological leadership.

The front segment featured Techno-Jallikattu, a powerful metaphor for Tamil Nadu's indomitable spirit.

A man poised in a dynamic Jallikattu stance represented courage, skill and heritage carried forward through generations. A bull, illuminated with circuit-like patterns, symbolised the fusion of tradition with futuristic technology, conveying the message "innovation begins here" against a digital green backdrop.

The central section of the tableau highlighted Tamil Nadu's emergence as one of India's leading hubs for Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing.

A partially assembled electric car revealed its battery and motor, reflecting transparency, innovation, and technological capability.

Robotic arms assembling battery units depicted automation, precision, and industrial excellence, while an EV charging station reinforced the state's commitment to clean and sustainable mobility.

The rear section of the tableau focused on green technology and sustainable growth. A tree divided into natural and circuit-patterned halves symbolised harmony between ecology and industry.

Mechanical motifs and digital elements further strengthened the eco-technology narrative.

Together, the tableau presented Tamil Nadu as a state deeply rooted in its cultural identity, propelled by innovation, and firmly committed to building a self-reliant, sustainable India.