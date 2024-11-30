To become developed, India should take pride in its glorious heritage: BJP MP Trivedi

Gwalior (MP), Nov 30 (PTI) BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Saturday said Indians should discard their "mentality of slavery" and start taking pride in their glorious heritage in order to make India a developed nation.

Speaking at a function at Jiwaji University here, he said Indian education system is different from the western system.

The western system merely imparts knowledge, while the Indian system imparts both knowledge and "deeksha" and "sanskar" (values), the Rajya Sabha member said.

"Hence, to make India a developed country, we must discard our mentality of slavery and be proud of our glorious heritage," he added.

Talking about Indians' success at the global level, he said of some one lakh visas for high-skilled workers issued by the US every year, about 80 per cent go to Indians.

Indians are now heading giant corporations such as Google and Microsoft, Trivedi noted.

Without naming Pakistan, he said a part of our country separated from us years ago, and today it is on the brink of starvation, and its citizens head terrorist organisations (instead of big multinational firms).

The West preaches India on women empowerment, but women got rights very late in the European countries, Trivedi claimed.

Bangladesh was way ahead of Pakistan in terms of GDP and per capita income, but everything was ruined in the last six months as the power in Bangladesh is now with Jamaat-e-Islami and the Army (with the toppling of the Sheikh Hasina government), he said.

India is a world leader in digital transactions, Trivedi said, adding that the country accounts for 46 per cent of digital payments globally. PTI COR LAL KRK