To bring back ULFA cadres home, Assam govt launches trust-building initiative

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said on Saturday that an initiative has been launched in the state to connect with family members of ULFA cadres and help them bring back their wards into the mainstream.

The joint initiative by the state police along with the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Indian Army aims at fostering peace and reconciliation in the entire region, he said.

“From conflict to collaboration: A trust-building initiative for a peaceful future,” Singh posted on X, sharing photographs of family members of ULFA cadres in conversation with security personnel at different locations.

Under the initiative, families of ULFA cadres are invited to army or central armed police force camps or police stations for "trust-building and to help them bring their children into the mainstream", the DGP said.

“The initiative of inviting families of ULFA cadres for trust-building activities holds immense potential to promote peace and reconciliation in the region,” he said.

Among the objectives of the programme is building trust and understanding.

“The initiative aims to bridge the gap between the security forces and the families of ULFA cadres, creating a foundation of mutual respect and understanding," the DGP said.

By engaging with the families, it also seeks to encourage rehabilitation and reintegration of ULFA cadres into mainstream society.

Stating that "promoting peace and reconciliation" is another objective of the initiative, the top police official said, “The overall objective is to foster a sense of peace and reconciliation in the region, paving the way for a more harmonious and peaceful future. An Initiative by @adgpi and @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on November 16 said that 8,756 militants from different organisations have been rehabilitated across the state over the last two years.

Out of them, the highest 4,203 cadres belonged to the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), followed by 1,926 from various Karbi militant organisations and 1,182 from a number of Adivasi extremist groups.

They received skill development training under the surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy and 'Swavalamban' scheme, and are now leading a dignified life, Sarma had earlier posted on X. PTI SSG BDC