To develop an ideology, India must give primacy to Indian thought: BJP chief Nadda

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda said on Sunday that in order to develop an ideology, India must give primacy to Indian thought and that is what Deendayal Upadhyaya did under the banner of integral humanism.

Nadda was addressing a seminar organised by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation and PPRC.

The Bharatiya janata Party (BJP) chief said Upadhyaya was a "three-in-one" personality -- a thinker, a leader and an organiser.

"We are aware that in a very short span of time, he established the Bharatiya Jana Sangh as a national party. Though he left us early, the party adopted his ideology and today, that very ideology has become our identity," he said.

Laying stress on redefining our thinking from an economic perspective too, Nadda said, "Our tradition is more than a thousand years old and hence, its political, social and economic significance is vast. We must redefine our thinking from an economic perspective as well." Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said he is inspired by the ideals of Upadhyaya and is working for the betterment of people.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's core ideas, if discussed back then, may have seemed impractical but today, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are building and setting every parameter based on Indian standards, which is a matter of pride," he said.

The Union minister cited the various ideas put forth by Upadhyaya and stressed how Modi is implementing those.

"He emphasised self-reliance (swadeshi) and the reconstruction of economic values, and today, we are moving strongly towards aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)," he said.

India has become the fourth-largest economy in the world, Nadda said, adding that as far as electronic gadgets are concerned, the country has reached Rs 70,000 crore in exports.

"Ten years ago, India imported 92 per cent of its mobile phones but today, 97 per cent of mobile phones are made in India. In the toy and automobile industry, we now stand third globally," he said.

Hailing the success of Operation Sindoor, Nadda said India's defence production has reached Rs 1.3 lakh crore and the country is rapidly becoming self-reliant in every sector.

"In the truest sense, no one has shown greater concern for the society than Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who always prioritised the last person in the line. Following his principles, the Modi government, through the motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas (everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's efforts)', has worked for the welfare of the poor," he stressed.

Nadda said it is the Modi government that has truly cared for the poor by providing five kg of wheat, five kg of rice and one kg of pulses each to 80 crore citizens.

"What has this done? This has ensured that 25 crore people have risen above the BPL (Below Poverty Line)," he said.

A transformational change in women's lives has come through the distribution of more than 10 crore domestic LPG cylinders by the Modi government, he said.

"Twelve crore women have been given proper sanitation facilities (izzat ghar), inspired by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's vision," he added. PTI SLB RC