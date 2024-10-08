'To Feel': Group exhibition to explore emotions, identities through art

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) An upcoming group exhibition, "To Feel", starting October 16 promises to bring together a unique blend of perspectives and creative expressions from eight contemporary artists across South Asia.

The exhibition, scheduled to be held at Bikaner House, will showcase artworks of Fabienne Francotte, Riyas Komu, Ayesha Dalvi, Dasha Buben, Mahnoor Salman Khan, Rifat Ara Mim, Siya Singh, and Varad Bang — artists whose diverse practices come together to explore the rich landscape of emotion, identity, and cultural reflection.

These artists, through their distinctive styles, respond to the complexities of the human experience, inviting the audience into a deep contemplation of what it means to feel in today’s world.

"We are susceptible to 28 different forms of feeling that have a profound impact on us, both emotionally as well as physically.. This spectacular show visualises through the minds of these eight talented artists, capturing intricately what it means to be human and to feel intensely.

"Emotion is a deeply interesting and variable phenomenon, and this showcase attempts to capture that through interpretations of these global artists,” said Arjun Sawhney and Arjun Butani, co-founders of Pristine Contemporary -- the Delhi-based art gallery behind the event.

The six-day exhibition draws viewers into varying realms of expression. While Francotte’s art presents a visceral portrayal of the human condition, with bold, expressive strokes that mirror the unpredictable ebb and flow of life; Komu’s contemplative pieces engage with spiritual and emotional vulnerability, reflecting on a world shaped by conflict and uncertainty.

In contrast, Dalvi employs a minimalist aesthetic, distilling her thoughts and feelings into clean, refined compositions that speak to introspection and inner peace.

Similarly, Buben’s abstract works tackle mental health head-on, using vivid colours and dynamic forms to explore personal and universal struggles; whereas Khan, with her intricate blending of miniature art traditions and contemporary storytelling, creates dreamlike landscapes that blur the boundary between reality and fantasy.

"Rifat Ara Mim captures attention with her use of thick, vibrant strokes of colour, evoking a striking balance between boldness and fragility, while Siya Singh's work titled ‘Jack’, offers a deeply personal exploration of femininity and identity, challenging societal norms and expectations," said the organisers.

Another artist Bang reimagines classical Renaissance nudes through a modern lens, creating art that both pays homage to tradition and engages with contemporary discourse on beauty and the human form.

The exhibition will come to a close on October 21. PTI MG MAH MAH