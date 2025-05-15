To implicate kin, man tells cops about bomb blast at Bharuch temple; arrested

Bharuch, May 15 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly making hoax calls about a bomb blast at a temple belonging to the Swaminarayan sect in Gujarat's Bharuch city, police said on Thursday.

Tousif Patel made two calls from his mobile phone to the city police control room and disaster control room on Wednesday evening and claimed four people were going to blow up the Swaminarayan temple at Jhadeswar between 1am and 2am on Thursday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Sisara said.

"Immediately after the calls were received, police teams along with dog and bomb disposal squads rushed to secure the temple premises. No suspicious objects were found during the search. After the calls were probed, Patel was tracked to a locality near Bharuch railway station," Sisara told reporters.

"The accused has told police of a property dispute between him and brothers and that the calls were made to implicate his kin. The accused has claimed his brothers were refusing to give him his share of the ancestral property. He has claimed his brother-in-law was harassing him," the police said in a statement.

A case was registered at Bharuch City 'C' Division police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 217 (providing false information to a public servant with the intent to cause them to misuse their lawful power, leading to harm or injury to another person) and 353 (2) (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming news), the statement said. PTI COR KA BNM