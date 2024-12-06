To mark Vijay Diwas, Army holds Vijay Diwas Ultra Marathon in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 6 (PTI) In commemoration of Vijay Diwas, the Army on Friday held the Vijay Diwas Ultra Marathon to pay tribute to the sacrifice by the armed forces in the 1971 operation, the defence ministry said.

This set the tone for celebration of the iconic Army Day Parade to be held in Pune on January 15 2025.

The event was flagged-off from Shaheed Smarak, Colaba by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan.

The marathon will culminate on Vijay Diwas at Pune War Memorial on December 16 to commemorate the emphatic and decisive victory of the Indian Army in the Indo-Pak War.

This ultra-marathon spans a distance of 405 kilometres, coursing through Maharashtra's heartland, including key military cantonments and cities like Nashik, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, before concluding in Pune, the host city for Army Day 2025 celebrations, it said.

The event's grand finale in Pune promises to be a moment of collective pride and celebration as the ultra marathon reaches its final destination, it added.

In addition to professional runners, the Indian Army has extended an open invitation to serving personnel, veterans, NCC cadets and citizens of Mumbai to participate in this event.

There are many opportunities for the citizens to join relay segments, cheer from the side lines, or engage in local activities as the marathon progresses through their cities, the defence ministry said.

The marathon aims to create a bridge between the armed forces and the people by offering everyone an opportunity to pay homage to the sacrifices of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation, while also promoting fitness and resilience among all citizens.

The event also marks celebration of camaraderie, endurance and national pride, reinforcing the commitment of the Indian Army to the nation, it added. PTI PR BNM