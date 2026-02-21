To oppose BJP, Cong opposing India itself: Gujarat CM on 'shirtless protest' at AI Impact Summit

Ahmedabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday slammed the Congress over its 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and said just to oppose the BJP, the party has adopted a path of opposing India itself.

Congress was attempting to create doubts in the minds of India's youths and was opposing the AI Summit merely for cheap publicity, Patel said in a video message.

The party must apologise to the nation, Patel added.

"Under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the world has witnessed the rise of a new India through the grand success of AI Impact Summit. The dreams of India's youth have reached new heights. This initiative has created immense opportunities for young people in startups and emerging sectors," he said.

"Those who are unable to acknowledge such an achievement and the globally emerging image of India through this summit are opposing it. Just to oppose the BJP, the Congress has adopted the path of opposing India itself. By opposing this, Congress reveals its mental instability," the CM asserted.

He said it has been the old habit of the Congress party to oppose whenever India's glory resonates across the world.

"Now, when new avenues of development have opened for the nation's youth, they (Congress) are attempting to create doubts in their minds and are opposing the AI Summit merely for cheap publicity. The Congress should feel ashamed of such actions and must apologise to the nation," he said.

A group of India Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a brief protest at an exhibition hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the AI summit, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, before being whisked away by security personnel.

A Delhi court on Saturday sent four Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, arrested for the protest, to five-day police custody.

The AI Impact Summit 2026 concluded on Friday with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, marking a significant milestone in global cooperation on artificial intelligence.

The declaration has been endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations, reflecting a broad-based global consensus on leveraging AI for economic growth and social good. PTI KA PD BNM